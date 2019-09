Zimbabwe opt to bowl against Afghanistan in triangular T20 series

DHAKA: Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza won the toss and elected to bowl against Afghanistan in the second match of the tri-nation Twenty20 international tournament in Dhaka on Saturday.

The African side made two changes from Friday´s defeat to Bangladesh, bringing in Regis Chakabva and Ainsley Ndlovu for Timycen Maruma and Tony Munyonga.

Afghanistan are playing their first match in the tournament.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Malik, Karim Janat, Najeeb Tarakai, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Neville Madziva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tony Munyonga.

Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN), TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)