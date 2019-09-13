Pliskova doubles up to reach Zhengzhou semi-finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: World number two Karolina Pliskova will play unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic in the semi-finals of the WTA Zhengzhou Open in China after winning two matches on the bounce on Friday.
Bad weather forced organisers to squeeze in second-round and quarter-final matches, meaning a tight turnaround for the top seed and her rivals.
But the Czech was unperturbed, first defeating Polona Hercog 6-3, 7-5, then beating Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the quarter-finals.
"To play two matches in a day is never easy, but in the first one I was lucky enough to not go to a third set, just finished quickly and saved some power for the next one," Pliskova, 27, said.
"I think I played good tennis in both matches. I was serving well today, a lot of aces, which always helps, and there´s a lot of positive things for tomorrow."
Also into the last four in central China is Petra Martic from Croatia after she battled past Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.
Martic will play unseeded Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic or the recent US Open semi-finalist Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
