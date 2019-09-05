Chanel Miller, woman raped by Stanford’s Brock Turner breaks anonymity

Chanel Miller, after years of maintaining her anonymity as the ‘Stanford rape survivor’ or ‘Emily Doe’ has come forth narrating publicly her experience of getting raped at the hands of the Ivy League swimmer Brock Turner.

Miller, who had gathered attention around the globe identified herself by her real name in her memoir ‘Know My Name’ which will release later this month on September 24.

The story of the book was initially published on Wednesday by the New York Times which brought the story of her uncovering her identity after years to the front.

Miller, who will have a detailed interview going on-air on September 22, hails from San Francisco and is a writer and artist, graduated from the University of California in Santa Barbara with a degree in literature.

College swimmer, Brock Turner was found guilty of sexual assault on Miller after she was found debilitated in January of 2015.

Miller had sparked global outrage against sexual abuse through her moving victim statement that read: “My independence, natural joy, gentleness, and steady lifestyle I had been enjoying became distorted beyond recognition. I became closed off, angry, self-deprecating, tired, irritable, empty.”