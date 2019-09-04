Startling images from Kevin Hart's car crash draw concern

Hollywood star Kevin Hart who left friends, fans, family and fellow industry insiders deeply alarmed for his well-being after he got into a car crash, has drawn more concern after pictures of the accident came to surface.

The circulating footage and pictures of the car, destroyed completely, came after the ‘Jumanji’ actor’s wife Eniko Hart told a reporter of his health.

Eniko expressed hope to the press representative of Hart recovering after the surgery.

The circulating images of the accident show the car completely wrecked after it skid off a road and led to the actor receiving severe back injuries.



The actor was in the passenger seat of a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that slipped off the highway above Malibu, down an embankment as the driver was unable to control.