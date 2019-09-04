BISE DG Khan Intermediate Results 2019: Punjab Board Intermediate Part I & II Results 2019

DG Khan: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), DG Khan will announce the results of Intermediate Part I and II (Annual) Examination held in 2019 on Wednesday (today).



The results will be uploaded here as soon as released by the education board.

Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of the ninth class annual examinations 2019 today.