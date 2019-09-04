close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

BISE Gujranwala Intermediate Results 2019: Punjab Board Intermediate Part I & II Results 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 04, 2019

Gujranwala: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Gujranwala will announce the results of Intermediate Part I and II (Annual) Examination held in 2019 on Wednesday (today).

The results will be uploaded here as soon as released by the education board.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Intermediate Part I & II (Annual) Examination Results 2019 today.

