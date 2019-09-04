BISE Multan Intermediate Results 2019: Punjab Board Intermediate Part I & II Results 2019

MULTAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Multan will announce the results of Intermediate Part I and II (Annual) Examination held in 2019 on Wednesday (today).

The results will be uploaded here as soon as released by the education board.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Intermediate Part I & II (Annual) Examination Results 2019 today.