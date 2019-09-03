Running may help quit smoking: Study





ISLAMABAD: Joining a running group can help smokers to quit smoking, a new study has claimed.

The study, led by researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC), evaluated Run to Quit , a national initiative targeting smoking cessation through group-based running clinics.

The results showed that half (50.8 per cent) of the people who completed a 10-week programme were able to successfully quit smoking, while 91 per cent reportedly reduced their smoking, Medical Xpress reported.

"This shows that physical activity can be a successful smoking-cessation aid and that a community-based programme might offer that.

Because doing it on your own is very difficult," said lead author Carly Priebe, postdoctoral student at UBC.

"Even if someone wasn''t able to fully quit, reducing their smoking is great," Priebe said.