Adnan Sami’s son Azaan Khan on father’s stance and his decision to work in Pakistan

While Indian singer Adnan Sami is often found disregarding his Pakistani roots and chanting pro-India slogans amidst rifts between the two neighbouring countries, his son Azaan Khan stands poles apart from his father.

During a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, the 26-year-old Pakistani producer and music director revealed that while he shares multiple differences with his father over their differing views on India and Pakistan, he has no right to question his views.

“The reason I have never spoken about this before is because he is my father, I love him and respect him. He has made certain decisions of where he wants to live. What I choose to call home now is my choice and I chose to work in Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking about Sami who gave up his Pakistani citizenship in 2015 to become an Indian national, and the controversy surrounding his recent political statements, Azaan states: “Normally you keep getting messages for different things and there have been days when stuff has happened and there has just been silence.”

He further explains the reason for the silence is owing to the fact that people respect the fact that he is his father and they are unsure of how to react.



“The reason I have never really spoken about it before is because he is my father,” he adds.