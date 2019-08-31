close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
World

AFP
August 31, 2019

Four dead in Norway helicopter crash

OSLO: A helicopter crash in the far north of Norway has killed four people, with one injured and another missing, rescue services said Saturday.

"The helicopter which crashed southwest of Alta was operated by Helitrans and was based in Alta," a statement said.

No cause was given for the accident nor the identities of those on board.

Norwegian press reports said the helicopter was taking the passengers to the Hostprell music festival whose organisers had offered helicopter rides.

According to a Facebook post, this evening´s concerts have been cancelled.

