US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Muslim Congresswoman in the United States of America (USA), Ilhan Omar, on Tuesday expressed her support for the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir, who are presently being oppressed by the Indian authorities.

The 37-year-old American politician turned to Twitter to offer her support to the restive region engulfed in turmoil, and called for the communications black-out to be lifted by the Indian government.

“We should be calling for an immediate restoration of communication; respect for human rights, democratic norms, and religious freedom; and de-escalation in Kashmir,” she said.

“International organisations should be allowed to fully document what is happening on the ground,” she added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had also offered to act as a mediator between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory.

"We spoke last night about Kashmir. Prime minister [Modi] really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good," Trump said.

