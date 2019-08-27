close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2019

US President Trump says he is there to mediate on Indian occupied Kashmir

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump Monday said he was available to mediate over the escalating dispute between New Delhi and  Islamabad regarding the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump was asked by a reporter whether his offer to mediate between the two countries was still on the table, the US president responded as saying: "I am here."

He added: "I have a very good relationship with both the gentlemen" (referring to prime ministers of Pakistan and India).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was  also present  with the US president, however, showed his stubbornness by declaring the Kashmir issue as a bilateral one between India and Pakistan.

But the US president despite Modi's remarks insisted, "I’m here."

 Trump further said he had discussed the Kashmir issue with Modi last night.

Pakistan has stepped up efforts to  raise the voice for the people of Kashmir at every available forum since India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and imposed strict curfew  in the occupied valley. 

On Monday during an address to the nation,  prime minister Imran Khan said that Modi’s decision was a “historic blunder” that had opened the doors for “Kashmir’s freedom”.

