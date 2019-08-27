close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
Health

Web Desk
August 27, 2019

MBBS, BDS admissions: Students required to get 70 percent marks for entry tests

Health

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 27, 2019

Karachi: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has raised the bar for admissions in  medical  colleges for MBBS and BDS.

According to Geo News, students willing to sit in the entry test for admissions in medical colleges would now be required to score 70 percent  marks in the intermediate exams.

Previously, students securing 60 marks in pre-medical exams were allowed to sit in the entry test.

Geo News reported that  only the candidates who secure 50 percent or more  in the entry tests would  get admitted  in the medical colleges.

The TV channel reported that Provincial Health Minister Azra  Afzal has criticized the PMDC's decision saying the abrupt changes in the rules would affect thousands of  students.

