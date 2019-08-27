MBBS, BDS admissions: Students required to get 70 percent marks for entry tests

Karachi: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has raised the bar for admissions in medical colleges for MBBS and BDS.

According to Geo News, students willing to sit in the entry test for admissions in medical colleges would now be required to score 70 percent marks in the intermediate exams.



Previously, students securing 60 marks in pre-medical exams were allowed to sit in the entry test.

Geo News reported that only the candidates who secure 50 percent or more in the entry tests would get admitted in the medical colleges.

The TV channel reported that Provincial Health Minister Azra Afzal has criticized the PMDC's decision saying the abrupt changes in the rules would affect thousands of students.