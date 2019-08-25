Narendra Modi awarded ‘The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance’ in Bahrain

MANAMA: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.



Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Bahrain, received the honour on Saturday night when he called on the King of Bahrain.

The Indian PM arrived in the capital city of Manama on Saturday after concluding his UAE visit where he was conferred with highest civilian award.

In his speech the Bahrain King lavished praise on the prime minister.

He said: The Kingdom of Bahrain is fully convinced of the pioneering role of India at the international level, given its strategic weight and appreciated stances on many core issues. We therefore continue to work with you to maintain the security and stability of the region, in particular to protect trade and oil routes, and to strengthen our cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity, space technology, and energy, including its renewable forms.

“We reiterate our welcome to you and your delegation, wishing you continued success, good health and happiness, and for the Republic of India and its friendly people further progress and prosperity.

Peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon you."

In his acceptance speech, Modi termed the medal an honour for him and for entire India.

“I feel very honoured and fortunate to be awarded the Order. I am equally honoured by Your Majesty’s friendship for me and for my country. I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion. It is an honour for the entire India.”