India: Ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley dies

New Delhi: Former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley died on Saturday, local media reported. He was 66.



The former member of parliament died at a hospital in New Delhi.

According to a statement, Jaitley was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors.

A lawyer by profession, he had been a key member of Narendra Modi's government in the first term and held finance and defence portfolios.

He, however, did not contest the 2019 election for the lower house of the Indian parliament in 2019 due to health problems.



