National Women Football Championship begins September 16

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is organizing twelfth edition of National Women Football Championship with qualifying round run from September 16 to 22.

PFF has advised its affiliated women football teams to enter their teams into the tournament latest by August 31.

The qualifying round of the championship will be played at four centers namely – Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar from September 16 to 22.

The final round will run from Sptember 28 to October 7 in Islamabad. Two top teams from each center will qualify for the final round.

PFF President Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah said that football activities for women has almost ceased to happen, which has increased sense of deprivation among our valued female footballers.

“This national event will help in reviving our female footballers interest in the game. By organizing the event simultaneously in four big cities of the country, we aim to bring our female footballers again in the national football loop,” he said.

He added the tournament will be held in a befitting manner and hoped that it will help revive football for our women players as well.