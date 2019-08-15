Thousands take to London streets to protest for Indian-occupied Kashmir

LONDON: Thousands paved their way towards the Indian High Commission in London on Thursday waving flags of Pakistan and Kashmir to protest against the Indian aggression in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The English capital saw a hefty number of Pakistanis and Kashmiris observing a 'Black Day' on the Independence Day of India to raise their voice against the hostility and aggression that has enveloped the disputed territory with a complete blackout on all modes of communications.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government for revoking the special status of the region by abrogating Article 370 and 35A.

Reports revealed that the police were keeping a small-counter protest away from the march.

A report by Reuters revealed that several of the protesters had made their way to London on chartered buses to join the march.



The protest is said to be the biggest anti-India demonstration ever hosted on British soil, leaving the Metropolitan police on high-alert as well.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari had urged the Pakistani diaspora to observe the Indian Independence Day as a ‘Black Day’ to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.