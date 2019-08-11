India choose to bat against West Indies in second ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first against the West Indies in the second fixture of the three-match One-Day International series at Queen´s Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.
With a 3-0 sweep in the preceding T20 series already under their belts, the tourists have retained the same 11 from the rain-ruined first ODI in Guyana last Thursday, which was declared a no-result with only 13 overs bowled in the match.
West Indies were forced to make one change with left-arm spinner Fabian Allen unwell and his place taken by fast bowler Oshane Thomas.
Veteran opening batsman Chris Gayle is playing his 300th ODI - the first West Indian to reach that landmark - and also needs just nine more runs to surpass the tally of 10,405 by Brian Lara as the most by a West Indian in the 50 overs-per-side format.
Teams:
West Indies - Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
India - Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav.
Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Nigel Llong (ENG)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
