Ghilaf-e-Kaaba changing ceremony begins in Makkah

MAKKAH: The annual ceremony to change the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba began in early morning today (Saturday) in Saudi Arabia, where millions of Muslims have gathered to perform the Hajj.

As per details, the new cover has been prepared with estimated 120 kg pure gold, 100 kg silver and 670 kg silk fiber. Approximately 7 million riyals have been spent on the preparation of the Ghilaf-e-Kaaba.

The covering cloth of the Kaaba, known as Kiswa, is changed on 9th Zilhaj every year after Fajr prayer on the day of Arafat that is main pillar of the Hajj.

The Ghilaf - inscribed with verses of the Holy Quran - is prepared by dozens of weaving experts in Dar-ul-Kiswa factory with the cost of millions Saudi riyals . While old Ghilaf e Kaaba would be divided into pieces and would be gifted to the foreign dignitaries.



The government officials and foreign dignitaries attending the ceremony which started after Fajr prayer that would take several hours till completion.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and comprises a journey to Makkah to perform religious rituals described in the Holy Quran.

