We have to bring back the cinema-going culture, says Hareem Farooq prior to 'Heer Maan Ja' release

Hareem Farooq has come a long way, from theatre and TV drama to starring in the movies. She is one of the most versatile actresses we have to date.

Her latest film ‘Heer Maan Ja’ release is being right around the corner with two other movies releasing on Eid-ul-Azha.

Hareem is the co-producer of the movie besides playing the lead role with Ali Rehman.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, she opened up about how the audience should support Pakistani cinema and own everything at this stage.

“We have lost the cinema-going culture, audiences don’t come to the cinema anymore we have lost out on screens, and we have lost out on cinema.”

When she was asked that why should a person spend his hard-earned money on something which is not good, the ‘Parchi’ star replied, “How old is Pakistani cinema right now? 6 years. Even if there is a bad film you need to understand, our audiences need to understand,”

“Everyone who is making a film right now is struggling, we don’t have the technicians, we don’t have the writers, we don’t have the actors for the film; everyone is learning the only reason why people are doing films is passion it is; purely passion.”

Being the co-producer she was asked that what efforts are made on the ground to improve those things she mentioned is an issue right now. To which the 30-year-old replied, “We keep one thing in mind, we need to give entertainment to the audience. I need to bring back people to the cinema, how about I take them away for the reality for two hours, Why not?”

Hareem Farooq’s upcoming release ‘Heer Maan Ja’, released by IRK Films and Arif Lakhani Films, in collaboration with Geo Films, is all set to hit the silver screens on August 12.

