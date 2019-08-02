Trump touts Afghan peace 'progress' but warns able to kill millions

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump flagged "progress" in peace talks with the Taliban on Friday but again warned that he has the ability to wipe out much of Afghanistan within days, killing millions.



"We´ve made a lot of progress. We´re talking," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said that US forces, bogged down for nearly two decades, "could win Afghanistan in two days or three days or four days, but I´m not looking to kill 10 million people."

He made a similar comment in July but this time specified that this would not involve nuclear weapons. "I´m talking conventional."