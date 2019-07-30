How to stay safe this monsoon season: 7 tips to steer clear of danger

KARACHI: Where the current monsoon season has turned the weather of the metropolis pleasant, it has also wreaked havoc causing a great deal of inconvenience to the citizens.



It has been reported that as many as 14 people have died due to electrocution while most areas of the city suffered massive power outage when over 400 feeders of the K-Electric tripped suspending supply to majority of the areas.

As rain continues to lash the coastal city of Karachi, here are 7 precautionary steps to help you stay safe:

Steer clear of downed power lines as they are not safe to touch, nor to be near. Keep children away from power sockets. Do not touch electrical appliances with wet hands or when barefoot. Do not ring the doorbell with wet hands. Stay away from trees, electrical poles and transformers during rainy and windy weather. Install portable generators separately from service connection. Isolate entire office electrical service lines before switching on the generator.

Citizens should also adhere to the following tips to drive safely in the rain:

