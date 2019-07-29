Firdous Jamal’s son Hamza slams celebs for criticizing his father amidst Mahira controversy

As the Firdous Jamal and Mahira Khan controversy skyrockets the industry, the former’s son finally stepped forth clearing the air on behalf of his father by slamming all the insiders that came in support of the latter.

Hamza Firdous, who is also an actor, took to Twitter to defend his father by lashing out saying that it was his father’s opinion and he doesn’t hold any grudge against her.

In a series of tweets he wrote, “#FirdousJamal has given 45 years of sweat and blood to this industry. And that too without social media and only pure hardwork. Where as today, many require branding and marketing, surgeries to stay top notch. This person doesn't need to hold grudges! His work has proven him. [sic].”

“And also we should not shove everything under the rug of chauvinism and misogyny. If he were a chauvinist by any standard, he wouldn't have praised #Saniasaeed, #SabaQamar and #mehwishhayat in the same show”, he further tweeted.



The actor said that he is a big fan of Mahira Khan, “I said in the same show that @theMahirakhan has represented us internationaly, is a big name and I'm thankful that keh woh Humari industry mein hain". I and my dad have different opinions so what?Should we use the difference of opinion to address personal grudges? #FirdousJamal” [sic]



He concluded his series of tweets by saying, “Like I said, I'm her fan and I'm certain that her stardom together with the efforts of every1 involved will make #superstar a #superhit and at the minimum the film will score 200cr at the box-office. All my best [sic]."



In case you missed it, Firdous Jamal, a senior actor appearing on a show had remarked that Mahira is not a heroine stuff, before proceeding to say that she is a mediocre sort of a model, she is not a good actor and not a heroine.



He didn’t end there. The 65-year-old actor continued, “She is overaged and should play the characters of a mother”.