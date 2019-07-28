Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy Buds with ‘Aura Glow’

With less than two weeks to go for Samsung’s big Galaxy Note 10 reveal, new intel regarding the anticipated gadget is still pouring in.

The Galaxy Note 10 might not be the only new product Samsung plans to reveal next month.

The South-Korean company is expected to introduce a brand new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, and a new set of accessories to go with its new flagship smartphone.

According to reports, the new pair of Galaxy Buds will be unveiled along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on August 7.

These are not new models, but come with a different color of the current model.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds earphones will match the Galaxy Note 10/10+ color, which is called “Aura Glow”.

Both the buds and the carrying case will have the same white-silver color to match the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung is also introducing new in-ear headphones with AKG branding. These aren’t wireless but are connected via USB-C port. They come with active Noise Cancelling technology which ensures active suppression of ambient noise.