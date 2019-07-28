Blast hits office of Afghan president´s running mate

Kabul: A blast hit the political office of Amrullah Saleh, the running mate of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in an ongoing attack Sunday that left at least 13 wounded.



"At around 4:40 pm (1210 GMT), first a blast occurred near Green Trend office... then a number of attackers entered that office," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Saleh belongs to Afghanistan´s Green Trend party and has previously served as the head of the country´s intelligence agency.