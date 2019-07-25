Imam-ul-Haq gets embroiled in scandal

Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has been embroiled in a scandal after screenshots of his alleged conversation with several women went viral on the Internet.

It all started when an anonymous user posted the screenshots of inappropriate messages sent by the cricketer, accusing him of cheating on multiple women.

The opening batsman has since faced fierce criticism for indulging in inappropriate behavior .

Talking on Geo Pakistan, senior sports reporter Abdul Majid Bhatti also criticized the cricketer saying the situation was alarming since Imam-ul- Haq was supposed to be a role model for young cricketers.

He lamented that Imam-ul-Haq got involved in the scandal despite being an educated cricketer.

Citing an example from India , Bhatti said the BCCI had recently banned two cricketers for passing inappropriate remarks about women.

He said cricket authorities should also take notice of the scandal, adding that Imam ul Haq should act responsibly since he was representing Pakistan.