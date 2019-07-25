close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 25, 2019

Imam-ul-Haq gets embroiled in scandal

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 25, 2019

Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has been  embroiled in  a scandal  after screenshots of his alleged  conversation with several women went viral on the Internet.

It all started when an anonymous user  posted the screenshots of inappropriate messages sent by the cricketer, accusing him of cheating on  multiple women.

The opening batsman has since faced fierce criticism  for  indulging in  inappropriate behavior .

Talking on Geo Pakistan, senior sports reporter Abdul Majid Bhatti also criticized the cricketer saying the situation was alarming since Imam-ul- Haq was supposed to be  a role model for young cricketers.

He lamented that Imam-ul-Haq got involved in the scandal despite being an educated cricketer.

Citing an example from India  , Bhatti said the BCCI had recently banned two cricketers for  passing inappropriate  remarks  about women.

He said cricket authorities should also  take notice of the scandal, adding that  Imam ul Haq should  act responsibly since he was representing Pakistan.

