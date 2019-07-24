Shoaib Akhtar wants Haris Sohail to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan captain

After team Pakistan’s World Cup performance fell short, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was the one to face the brunt, which sparked talk of his replacement as the team’s captain.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has unveiled his pick for Sarfaraz’s replacement during an interview where he stated that the job should be handed over to the younger star players.

“He should be used for his wicket-keeping and batting skills. No way should he continue as captain of the team. He should not be the captain in any format,” he said.

“Haris Sohail should be made the captain. He should captain the side in ODIs and T20Is. They should test him (Babar Azam) in Test cricket. I wish him the best. He has scored a lot of runs,” he added.

After Pakistan’s modest performance in the tournament, there has been continuous talk of a necessary change in the team’s structure after which chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq also stepped down from his role.