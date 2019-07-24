'President Doesn't Make Things Up': Trump's Advisor On Modi's request

Washington: The President doesn't make things up, said one of top Donald Trump Advisers when asked to comment on the US President's remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to mediate on Kashmir issue.

"It is a very rude question," The President’s Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

After welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday, the president offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on Kashmir when they met in Osaka in Japan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last month.

India, however, rejected having made any such request.