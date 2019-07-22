India denies Modi asked Trump to mediate Kashmir dispute

NEW DELHI: India´s foreign ministry on Monday denied US President Donald Trump had been asked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate the Kashmir conflict with Pakistan.



Trump made the claim while speaking from the Oval Office where is hosting Pakistan´s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We have seen President Trump´s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on the Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister to the US President," said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesman of India´s Ministry of External Affairs.

"It has been India´s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally."