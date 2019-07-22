close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
World

Web Desk
July 22, 2019

Man startles passengers by jumping on top of plane's wing right before take off

World

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 22, 2019

A Nigerian man has become the latest to startle the world with his bizarre stunt as he climbed the top of a plane’s wing right before it took off.

In a circulating video, the man at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja was seen climbing the wing leaving all passengers on board appalled and confused.

The flight of Azman Air was gearing up for takeoff when the incident unfolded and the man, who remains unidentified, broke into the air-side, climbed the wing and fixed his hand bag in one of the engines.

The Instagram user who posted the video of the bizarre encounter wrote: “Guys this is an emergency. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking.”

Guys this is an emmergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking. I have so many questions to ask but right now I can't even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities. Dear Nigeria!!!!! Update: He has finally been apprehended and we've all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37mins. ______ How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know.

He further explained that the man had appeared just when the plane was taxing on the runway and the pilot had turned off the engine when he spotted the man.



