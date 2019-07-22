Man startles passengers by jumping on top of plane’s wing right before take off

A Nigerian man has become the latest to startle the world with his bizarre stunt as he climbed the top of a plane’s wing right before it took off.

In a circulating video, the man at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja was seen climbing the wing leaving all passengers on board appalled and confused.

The flight of Azman Air was gearing up for takeoff when the incident unfolded and the man, who remains unidentified, broke into the air-side, climbed the wing and fixed his hand bag in one of the engines.

The Instagram user who posted the video of the bizarre encounter wrote: “Guys this is an emergency. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking.”

He further explained that the man had appeared just when the plane was taxing on the runway and the pilot had turned off the engine when he spotted the man.









