Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan vacation with mom Gauri in Maldives

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, recently took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture of her three children while on vacation in Maldives.



With both the elder kids, Suhana and Aryan, studying abroad and the actor’s commitments in Bollywood, it’s not often that one of the most famous families in Bollywood gets together to go on vacation due to their different schedules.

While on the island, Gauri took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her three children, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam, enjoying a motorboat ride. She captioned the picture, "My Three Little.....".

The Khans seemed to be having a great time on the vacation.



Shah Rukh Khan also took to his Twitter to post about the great time he had during the mini family vacation.

He shared a video of him on a boat and wrote “Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at Jumeirah Vittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @JumeirahJV will miss u all”.



