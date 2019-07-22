Pakistan weather forecast: Monday 22-07-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm occurred at scattered places in Hazara, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 29, Balakot 25, Buner 19, Cherat 09, Parachinar 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 41, City 27), Kotli 06, Rawalakot 01, Balochistan: Zhob 13, Kalat 03, Khuzdar 02, Quetta (SM 02, PBO 01), Punjab: Murree 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 47°C, Sukkur, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad 45°C.