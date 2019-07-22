Pakistan weather forecast: Monday 22-07-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm occurred at scattered places in Hazara, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 29, Balakot 25, Buner 19, Cherat 09, Parachinar 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 41, City 27), Kotli 06, Rawalakot 01, Balochistan: Zhob 13, Kalat 03, Khuzdar 02, Quetta (SM 02, PBO 01), Punjab: Murree 03.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Nokkundi 47°C, Sukkur, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad 45°C.
ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm is expected at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Hazara, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower/windstorm occurred at scattered places in Hazara, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 29, Balakot 25, Buner 19, Cherat 09, Parachinar 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 41, City 27), Kotli 06, Rawalakot 01, Balochistan: Zhob 13, Kalat 03, Khuzdar 02, Quetta (SM 02, PBO 01), Punjab: Murree 03.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Nokkundi 47°C, Sukkur, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad 45°C.