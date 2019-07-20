Tom Holland has been dating mystery girl Olivia Bolton for months: report

While many fans were taken aback seeing Tom Holland with a mystery girl amidst rumors of his linkup with co-star Zendaya, reports have revealed that the actor has been with his secret ladylove since a while now.

According to the buzz, the mystery woman named Olivia Bolton has been with the ‘Spider-Man’ actor since the past two months, even while he was rumoured to be dating Zendaya.

Olivia and Tom were reported to have been family friends and have known each other since years, cited a source to a publication.

“Tom and Olivia’s family have been friends for years but it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realise the connection between them. Tom’s been dogged with rumours about who he’s dating so finally being public with Olivia has been a massive relief for him," the source revealed.

"All their friends and family think they make a lovely couple. He is totally smitten," the insider added.

Earlier, Tom and Olivia were spotted indulging in PDA in viral photos after which many of his fans were left heartbroken as they were rooting for him to get together with his ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ co-star Zendaya.