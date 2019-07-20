'Cow Vigilantes' in India kill three on suspicion of cattle theft

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PATNA: A mob in an Indian village lynched to death three men suspected of stealing cattle on Friday in a latest "cow vigilante" assault, according to police.
At least three men, including a Muslim were lynched to death in a village in the eastern state of Bihar, the latest in a spate of attacks that have provoked alarm among the country's religious minorities.
A fourth man was in critical condition in hospital after the attack, while police claimed to have detained three for the brutal killings.
According to reports, the victims were driving a truck when they were stopped in Pithori Nandlal village by a crowd who accused them of stealing cows.
In recent years, Hindu mobs have lynched many people from marginalised groups, especially Muslims and Dalits (the least-privileged Hindu caste), often over suspicions of cow slaughter, as India's dominant religion considers cows sacred and killing them is taboo.
PATNA: A mob in an Indian village lynched to death three men suspected of stealing cattle on Friday in a latest "cow vigilante" assault, according to police.
At least three men, including a Muslim were lynched to death in a village in the eastern state of Bihar, the latest in a spate of attacks that have provoked alarm among the country's religious minorities.
A fourth man was in critical condition in hospital after the attack, while police claimed to have detained three for the brutal killings.
According to reports, the victims were driving a truck when they were stopped in Pithori Nandlal village by a crowd who accused them of stealing cows.
In recent years, Hindu mobs have lynched many people from marginalised groups, especially Muslims and Dalits (the least-privileged Hindu caste), often over suspicions of cow slaughter, as India's dominant religion considers cows sacred and killing them is taboo.