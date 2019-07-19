Gautam Gambhir sees no place of Dhoni in team India

KARACHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been under fire since team India’s exit in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019, opening up a plethora of questions.

M S Dhoni's dismal performance in the mega event, specially his lack of intent against England -- that halted Pakistan to reach semi-finals -- brought a huge contempt for him from national, international cricketers and fans, leaving scratches on his career.



Giving his verdict regarding the future of the former Indian captain in the team, Gautam said that its time to bring youngsters into the squad, looking forward to the World Cup in 2023.

The former batsman also talked about the circumstances before the CB series in Australia where Dhoni wanted to oust Sehwag, Gambhir, and Sachin as the grounds were bigger.



He was quoted as saying: "I remember Dhoni saying in Australia that me [Gambhir], Sachin and Sehwag can’t play the CB series (in Australia) together as the grounds were big. He thought young players were needed for the next World Cup."

There's always been a long debate over the replacement of Dhoni and the selectors are not keeping faith on one particular player.



Gambhir highlighted the names of three young wicket-keepers. he wants selectors to give them chance for upcoming series.

“India now have a chance to give opportunities to youngsters. Be it Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan or any other wicketkeeper, whoever is believed to have the potential should be made the wicket-keeper. Give him chances for one and half-years and if he doesn’t perform, then others should be tried out as well. Then one would get to know who the keeper for the next World Cup is."







