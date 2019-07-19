close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 19, 2019

Trump welcomes Apollo 11 astronauts Aldrin, Collins to White House

World

AFP
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump welcomed surviving Apollo 11 crew members Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to the White House on Friday, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing.

"Tomorrow is a very big day... 50 years from the time we planted a beautiful American flag on the moon," Trump said in the Oval Office.

Relatives of the late Neil Armstrong, the first man to step on the Moon on July 20, 1969, were also present, and Trump asked them to raise their hands.

The president hailed his administration´s efforts to relaunch crewed space flights with planned missions to the Moon and Mars. "We are bringing the glamour back to it," he said.

Aldrin later tweeted: "Just had an excellent meeting with President Donald Trump! We discussed America´s future in space, ways to address space challenges, and the need to keep exploring beyond the horizon.

"Keep America Great in Space!!"

Latest News

More From World