China gears up for Military World Games 2019

Wuhan: Thousands of military men would converge on central Chinese city of Wuhan to take part in 7th CISM Military World Games 2019 in October in the capital of Hubei Province.

Also known as The Olympics for the military people”, the games are regarded as the highest-standard multi-sport event for soldiers.

Hosted by the International Military Sports Council (CISM) every four years, they usually last for seven to 10 days.

China won the bid to host the games in 2015 and since then it has poured millions of dollars to build sports facilities or revamp existing ones.

The sports facilities would be opened for common public ones the games are over.

Soldiers from over 140 countries are expected to participate in the competitions.

The Wuhan Military Games will showcase 25 formal sports, two demonstration sports, covering 320 disciplines, among which Aeronautical Pentathlon, Military Pentathlon, Naval Pentathlon and Parachuting. Other games that would be part of event are Olympic sports.

Apart from building state of the art sports facilities and accommodations for the players, the organizing committee has chalked out a foolproof security system to ensure safety of the players and spectators.

Chinese are not doing it for nothing. The chief purpose of hosting the games is to reinvigorate the historic city which is home to at least 12 million people.

The city boasts a plethora of historic sites as well as the biggest river in China, over hundreds lakes, beautiful river beaches and skyscrapers.

From Wuhan International Airport to the center of the city, Wuhan Military Games are talk of the town with the slogan “Military Glory, World Peace”.

The people of Wuhan and military games organizers have come together to make the games a huge success.

The organizers have made elaborate measures to ensure smooth holding of games as well as to make the players feel at home.

Wuhan has adhered to the task of invigorating the city by hosting the event in accordance with the policy of hosting a "green, shared, open and honest" Military World Games.

In line with the Olympic standards, the military style and the spirit of craftsmen, the city has vigorously promoted the construction of venues, organized competitions in an orderly manner, upgraded the comprehensive environment and striven to present Wuhan with blue skies, clear water and clean grounds to the world.

Thirty-eight Competition Management Committees (CMCs) have been set up and 35 venues have seen the completion of construction and renovation. Eight songs have been released as the theme songs of the Games, 30,000 volunteers have been recruited and 20 volunteer image ambassadors were selected.

Twenty-five official competition events and 2 demonstration events of the 7th CISM Military World Games will be arranged in four blocks in Wuhan, with a total of 35 venue and facility construction projects.

To ensure the uninterrupted power supply, Executive Commission of the 7th CISM Military World Games has come up with a brilliant idea of connecting the venues to a electric supply company that has employed artificial intelligence that would help them conduct the games smoothly.

The intelligent power supply guarantee system of the State Grid Wuhan Electric Power Supply Company in the 7th CISM Military World Games is mainly responsible for the power supply throughout the entire period of the games.

Here are brief information about sports venues and facilities to be used in the games.

Esglobe Equestrian Sports Park

Located at Wuhan Business University, Esglobe Equestrian Sports Park will host the Equestrian (Modern Pentathlon) discipline (show jumping) and the Modern Pentathlon Combined Event of Running and Shooting discipline.

A senior technical representative of the International Equestrian Federation is highly positive about the design and believes that it can fully meet the demand of the international events organized by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

Qingshan District Beach Volleyball Center

Qingshan District Beach Volleyball Center is one of the competition venues for beach volleyball events at the 7th CISM Military World Games.

Located in Qingshan district, the Center covers an area of 3.94 hectares and the gross floor space is about 2,167 square meters.

It includes one international competition standard stadium, four international standard training grounds, 1,116 seats and a green area of 9,331 square meters.

The stadium can meet the needs of 32 women's teams and 32 men's teams for 7 match days.

Hubei Olympic Center Gymnasium

Hubei Olympic Center Gymnasium is the venue for the Men’s Gymnastics of the 7th CISM Military World Games. The total construction area is 38,250 square meters. Th size of the main hall is 70 meters * 42 meters, and the total number of seats is 5,315. The stadium is equipped with 276 ecological parking spaces and 56 new energy car charging piles.

The main functions of the Hubei Olympic Center Gymnasium are to provide logistics support for the athletes and related organizations and to provide comprehensive coordination to meet their various needs.

It is also responsible for management, maintenance, repair and market development of the facilities in the sports center to meet sports teams’ training and competition needs as well as organizing training for young athletes and physical exercises for citizens in accordance with national sports policies, laws and regulations and related regulations of Hubei province.

East Lake Greenway

East Lake Greenway lies in East Lake Ecological Tourism Zone. With a total length of 101.98 kilometers, the Greenway is the longest 5A-class urban Greenway in China.

The cycle track is as wide as 6 meters in line with the world standard. Cycling race and marathon competition of the 7th CISM Military World Games will be held there.

Athletes’ Village

Located on the Southeast Bank of Huangjia Lake in Jiangxia district of Wuhan, the Athletes’ Village is expected to house nearly 10,000 athletes for the 7th CISM Military World Games. It takes less than 40 minutes to drive from the village to 35 competition venues throughout the city.

There are 4 areas in the Athletes’ Village: Residential Zone, Public Zone, Logistics Zone and Operational Zone, covering a total area of 565,800 square meters.

The Residential Area mainly provides local and commercial services. There are a total of 30 residential buildings and nearly 2,000 housing units within the area. It also has training, medical, logistics and other service centers for athletes and coaches, where they can enjoy food, gatherings, shopping, training and other entertainment services.