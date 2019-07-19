Kohli to lead India on West Indies tour

MUMBAI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli will lead the side for the West Indies tour in all the formats, according to The Times of India.

As per the rumors it was expected that the Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) will split the captaincy of the national squad.

It was stated by the sources that probably Virat Kohli will lead the Test squad whereas Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI squad.

The selector will have their hands full as they will have to take some major calls thinking about the future of the Indian team.

Reportedly, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has already announced his unavailability for the tour.

There are no updates on Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar’s availability for the series.

The Test series in the West Indies will mark the beginning of the ICC’s Test Championship. Indian will play two Test matches in the Caribbean.