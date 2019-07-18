Iran FM says ´no information about losing a drone today´

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UNITED NATIONS: Tehran´s top diplomat said Thursday he had "no information" about the loss of an Iranian drone, after President Donald Trump said the US military had shot one down in the Strait of Hormuz.
"We have no information about losing a drone today," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said as he arrived at United Nations headquarters for a meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
