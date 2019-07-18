close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
World

AFP
July 19, 2019

Iran FM says ´no information about losing a drone today´

World

AFP
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

UNITED NATIONS: Tehran´s top diplomat said Thursday he had "no information" about the loss of an Iranian drone, after President Donald Trump said the US military had shot one down in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have no information about losing a drone today," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said as he arrived at United Nations headquarters for a meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

