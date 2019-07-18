close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
July 18, 2019
Ex-Pak cricketer Abdul Razzaq offers to make 'faulty' Hardik Pandya world's no.1 all-rounder

Read More

Abdul Razzaq admits to having had multiple extramarital affairs

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 18, 2019

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq left fans taken aback after he revealed that he has had numerous extramarital affairs.

Speaking at a television program, the 39-year-old former all-rounder confessed to having had relationships with multiple women despite being married.

He further admitted that he had dated one of the women for as long as a year and a half.

Soon after, fans were quick to point out similarities between him and India’s Hardik Panya who had also made akin comments during an interview and had subsequently faced a ban from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Earlier, Razzaq had also managed to stir up a storm on the internet after he expressed his interest in wanting to coach Hardik Pandya and turning him into one of the best all-rounders in the sport throughout the world.

