Abdul Razzaq admits to having had multiple extramarital affairs

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq left fans taken aback after he revealed that he has had numerous extramarital affairs.
Speaking at a television program, the 39-year-old former all-rounder confessed to having had relationships with multiple women despite being married.
He further admitted that he had dated one of the women for as long as a year and a half.
Soon after, fans were quick to point out similarities between him and India’s Hardik Panya who had also made akin comments during an interview and had subsequently faced a ban from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Earlier, Razzaq had also managed to stir up a storm on the internet after he expressed his interest in wanting to coach Hardik Pandya and turning him into one of the best all-rounders in the sport throughout the world.
