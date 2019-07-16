Man kills 17-year-old girlfriend, shares photos of her dead body on gaming platform

17-year-old, Bianca Devins , was killed by Brandon Clark, as suspected by the police. The 21-year-old had gotten into a relationship with Devins after meeting her on Instagram two months ago.

Devins, a recent high school graduate, had cultivated an online following, particularly among gamers, by posting pictures and details of her life.

According to the Utica Police Department, police responded to several 911 calls in Utica, New York, about a suicidal man who claimed to have killed a woman. When officers arrived, the man began to stab his neck with a knife.

Police then found a body under a tarp, the suspect confirmed it belonged to the woman he said he harmed who was identified as Devins. The victim’s neck had several stabbing wounds.

The police said that the couple was driving back from a concert in New York City sometime after 10 p.m. Saturday when an argument between the two resulted in her death.

The suspect also shared graphic photos of her dead body on Discord – a text and video chat app for gamers.

Members of Discord who viewed the images contacted the Utica Police Department.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this terrible situation. We are working closely with law enforcement to provide any assistance we can. In the meantime, our hearts go out to Bianca's family and loved ones," a Discord spokesperson told CNN.

Her death was confirmed by her family who issued a statement through the police. "Bianca, age 17, was a talented artist, a loving sister, daughter, and cousin, and a wonderful young girl, taken from us all too soon. She is now looking down on us, as she joins her cat, Belle, in heaven."

"Bianca's smile brightened our lives. She will always be remembered as our princess,” the statement said.