Eleven civilians killed in Afghanistan bombing

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: At least eleven civilians were killed and dozens more wounded Monday after their vehicle hit a bomb in southern Afghanistan that officials told AFP had been planted by the Taliban.



Monday´s incident occurred around 2:00 pm (0930 GMT) when a vehicle carrying many passengers hit a roadside bomb planted by the Taliban, provincial police chief Tadin Khan said.

It was not immediately clear if the victims had been travelling in a bus or in the back of a large truck.

"In the blast, 11 people were martyred and 34 others were wounded. Women and children are among the victims," Khan said.

Afghan military spokesman Ahmad Sadiq Esa confirmed the toll, while Kandahar governor Hayatullah Hayat said 13 were killed.

No group claimed immediate responsibility. The Taliban did not immediately comment.

Kandahar is considered the birthplace of the Taliban, who still control some parts of the province.