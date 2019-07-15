‘Allah with us’: Adil Rashid told Eoin Morgan

LONDON: After all the drama at the Lord’s in the most sensational World Cup final ever, Dublin-born Eoin Morgan was asked whether England team enjoyed the famed luck of the Irish.



His response to the query was: "I spoke to Adil (England leg-spinner Adil Rashid), he said Allah was definitely with us”.

“It actually epitomises our team. Quite diverse backgrounds and cultures and guys grow up in different countries and to actually find humour in the situation we were in at times was pretty cool.”

The skipper was proud of his teammates coming from different cultures and religions and giving their best when it mattered for their country.

Led by Morgan, raised on the east coast of Ireland, inspired by Cantabrian Ben Stokes and turning to Bridgetown’s Jofra Archer in the Super Over, it was the diversity of this team that helped England to a first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup victory.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid told Morgan that they even had Allah on their side as a country united around these men who have come from all parts to play a fearless, ambitious brand of cricket.

And for Morgan, that diversity was never more evident than under the biggest pressure of a Super Over in the final of a World Cup.

England finally won the game on the boundary count, 27 to 17, after the Super Over also ended in a tie.