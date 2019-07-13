ICC World Cup 2019, FINAL: England vs New Zealand - head to head

The final match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is to be played between hosts England and New Zealand at Lord’s, London on Sunday, July 14.

This final will decide who will rule the cricket world as none of the two finalists have so far won the title in World Cup. Now, one of them will definitely become the new champions after 23 years as only five countries out of 20 had the honour of winning the title in a World Cup.

They are led by Australia, who won the title for a record number of five times, including three in a row. They won it in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They are followed by West Indies and India – both won the title twice, the Windies in the first two editions and India in 1983 and 2011.The other two title-holders are Pakistan and Sri Lanka, who won it only once, in 1992 and 1996, respectively.

England are playing the final for the fourth time whereas New Zealand are appearing in the final for the second time, in succession. England earlier played the final to become the runners-up in 1979, 1987 and 1992. They are now playing the final after a long period of 27 years whereas the Black Caps have earlier played their only final in the previous edition.

In the current edition -- the 12th, England defeated New Zealand by 119 runs to make the semi-finals and then ousted Australia by eight wickets to make the final.

New Zealand, who only qualified for the semi-finals on a superior run rate than Pakistan, thrashed India, who were considered the favourites, by 18 runs to reach the final.

ODI Record:

England are playing one-day international cricket since its inception in 1971 and have so far 742 matches. They won 374 and lost 333 ODIs while eight matches were tied and 27 had no result. Their success percentage is 52.86.

New Zealand have so far played 767 ODIs since 1973, winning 348 and losing 373 with six tied and 40 no result matches. Their success percentage is 48.28.

Both have played together 90 one-day internationals since 1973. England won 41 and New Zealand 43 games while two matches were tied with four NR matches.

World Cup Record:

England and New Zealand, both are participating in World Cup since its introduction in 1975 and have so far played all its tournaments.

England have so far played 82 matches, winning 48 and losing 32 games with one tied and one NR match. Their success% is 59.87.

New Zealand have played 88 matches so far. They won 54 and lost 33 matches while one match had no result. Their success percentage is 62.06.

Both have so far played together nine matches since 1975. England won four and New Zealand won five matches.

Now they will clash with each other for the tenth time to lift the coveted trophy for the first time and become the sixth country to win the title in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

However, England who are hosting the mega event for the fifth time may be considered favourites on the basis of their present form and ability to win their maiden title.