Virat Kohli unaware of Dhoni’s retirement

MS Dhoni has been termed ‘The un-finisher’ by the Indian media after he failed to take his team over the line in the nail-biting semi-final of the World Cup at the Old Trafford.

Although he has not announced it yet but there were reports that the former skipper is considering to quit after the ongoing tournament.

However, Virat Kohli is unaware whether Mr. cool is considering any such thing or not.

While talking to reporters after the match, Kohli quashed any knowledge of Dhoni potentially retiring, saying the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has not spoken to him about his future plans.

Dhoni was left devastated when he was run-out in the 49th over of India's chase vs New Zealand on Wednesday. For the umpteenth time in his career, he kept the hopes of India alive by helping the team recover from 92 for 6 in their chase of 240.

He also hit a valiant fifty and stitched a 106-run stand for the 7th wicket with Ravindra Jadeja but it wasn't enough as New Zealand won the semi-final by 18 runs and knocked India out of the World Cup.

Moreover, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has urged fans to give Dhoni space.

Speaking to media Tendulkar said: "That's his personal decision [end of 50-over career]. Everyone should give him that space and respect that. Everyone should respect his contribution to India cricket rather than starting speculations. After having contributed so much, he should be the one taking that decision."