England vs Australia Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The second semifinal of the 12th ICC World Cup is being played today (Thursday, July 11) at 2:30 p.m. between hosts England and defending champions Australia.

Earlier, Australia have lifted the coveted trophy in five editions of the mega tournament while England never became the World champions despite playing the final on three occasions.

Today, England are playing the semi-final for the sixth time. Previously, they had won three of their five semifinals -- in 1979, 1987 and 1992 -- but could not win the title and became the runners-up. Besides, they reached the semifinal on two more times -- in 1975 and 1983 -- but could not qualify for the final.

Australia are playing today their eighth semi-final. They have never lost any of their seven previous semifinals and won the title for five times: first in 1987 and later three times in a row -- 1999, 2003 and 2007 and then in 2015. However, they lost the final on two occasions -- in 1975 and 1996 as they were beaten by West Indies and Sri Lanka, respectively.

ODI Record:

Australia and England had the honour of playing the first ever one-day international, held in 1971. Since then, Australia have played 941 matches, the second most by any country. They won 573 and lost 325 matches while nine were tied and 34 had no result. Their success percentage is 63.67.

England have so far played 741 one-day internationals, winning 373 and losing 333 with eight tied and 27 NR matches. Their success percentage is 52.80.

Both have played together 148 matches. Australia won 82 and England won 61 as two matches were tied and three had no result.

World Cup Record:

Australia have played 93 matches since 1975, winning 69 and losing 22 with one tied and one NR match. Their success % is 75.54.

England have played 81 matches since 1975. They won 47 and lost 32 with one tied and one NR match. Success percentage is 59.37.

Both have clashed in eight World Cup matches since 1975. Australia won six while England won only two.

The two cricketing rivals are playing today their ninth match together and the Aussies are expected to win the contest as they never lost their semifinals before and have won the World Cup for a record five times.

However, England are also fully capable of winning the match as being the hosts they are playing in their home conditions.

The winners of today's match will play against New Zealand in the final, to be held on Sunday, July 14 at Lord's.