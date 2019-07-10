Shoaib Akhtar speaks on India's defeat against New Zealand in World Cup semi-final

ISLAMABAD: Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar said India did not bat well enough against New Zealand to reach the final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

Former cricketer slammed Team India's batting performance in the crucial game as New Zealand thrashed India by 18 runs in the first semifinal.



The Rawalpindi Express tweeted that it was a resilient effort from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, as the duo almost brought India back into the game.

In his tweet, Akhtar said that this was a huge upset. But that wasn’t to be the case as India was bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs.



