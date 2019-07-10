Bollywood star Anupama Parameswaran responds to link-up rumors with Jasprit Bumrah

After the successful tale of love between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, cricket enthusiasts and Bollywood buffs are eyeing bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah and actor Anupama Parameswaran to make things official.

While rumors were rife about things heating up between the duo, the buzz was put to rest by the Bollywood star who denied all speculations of the two being together.

According to a report on an entertainment portal, Anupama stated: “I don't even know who he is. I just know that he is a cricketer and that's about it. There is nothing more. It is sad to see such link-up rumours circulating on social media about a woman without any proper information."

The buzz about the two being romantically inclined had sparked earlier when the two followed each other on social media.