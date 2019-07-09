'Stranger Things 3' star Natalia Dyer speaks about the #MeToo element added in the show

As ‘Stranger Things 3’ has swiftly taken the world by storm ever since it released, fans and critics are lauding the story-line and plot twists that follow but there are certain elements from the show’s third season that stand out amongst the rest.

In third season of the Netflix original, certain aspects of #MeToo are highlighted as we see key character Nancy Wheeler played by Natalia Dyer, fall prey to sexual harassment and discrimination at the workplace.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio, the actor spoke about the issues faced by her character saying: “It was happening then, it's still happening, but I think to see that in a show that’s very fun and there’s a lot of fun elements and it's a fun thing to watch, I'm glad they threw that in there and gave Nancy this chance to push up against a different kind of conflict.”

“Because she's grown into a woman who's confident and she knows she’s smart, but this is one of the first times that the world is pushing back," she said further about her character.

"Of course, I do know what this feels like to be looked down upon by older men and underestimated, and I think that's a very relatable thing. So I'm very curious to see how people will react,” she added.

The third season of the hit series premiered on Netflix on Thursday last week and has since then been grabbing headlines.