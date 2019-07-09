Jaden Smith brings smiles to the homeless as he delivers free vegan food

Jaden Smith is furthering his role as a philanthropist as the young actor and entertainer distributed free vegan food to the homeless in downtown Los Angeles on his birthday.



Smith took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the launch of his vegan food truck, 'I love you Restaurant.'

The food truck is located in the midst of skid row, one of the largest homeless communities in the US.

"The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free. Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc," Smith who turned 21 on Monday wrote in his Instagram post.

He also shared a video which shows people waiting in a queue to receive their 'I love you bowls' with the exact words attached to every vegan bowl.

His parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, re-posted the images, with Will Smith writing: "Now THAT is the way to Celebrate your Bday!! I love U, Diggy."



'I love you restaurant' is the latest charitable venture by Jaden Smith.

Previously he was engaged with bringing water to Flint residents through his JUST Goods Foundation.